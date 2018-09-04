Hailey Baldwin, Winnie Harlow & Lewis Hamilton Make Waves at Tommy Hilfger’s Shanghai Fashion Show

It’s all about the archives this season and Tommy Hilfiger is leading the pack. The designer unveiled his fall ’18 collection in Shanghai today with help from Lewis Hamilton, Winnie Harlow and Hailey Baldwin.

Set along the Bund, Shanghai’s historic waterfront, with the city’s colorful skyline as the backdrop, Hilfiger made quite the impression for his fifth see-now, buy-now show.

FIA Formula One racing champion Hamilton was on hand to debut the first Tommy x Lewis capsule collection, which has been buzzing around social media this past month. The two announced their partnership earlier this spring and his collection, which fuses sport and street, finally made its way on the runway.

His Logo and Loyalty slide sandals made a statement as did the utility and zip-up boots, which are all available to purchase online now.

Another highlight of the show came from Tommy Icons, a capsule collection, which celebrates the brand’s most iconic styles along with leaders of tomorrow. Baldwin and Harlow walked the runway as they were named faces of the line and ambassadors for the brand in May.

Featured looks from Tommy Icons included a rugby stripe dress, as seen on Baldwin, oxford shirts, parka and puffer jackets. Ensembles were paired with patent leather wedge heeled boots.

And as far as the fall ’18 Hilfiger collection goes, the designer went back to the ’80s for inspiration featuring oversized garments, sequined tracksuits, colorblocking and a heeled hiking boot. Others models walking the runway included Joan Smalls, Maggia Jiang and Lucky Blue Smith, while K-pop stars Chanyeol Park of EXO and Taeyeon of SNSD sat front row. Shanghai set the stage for an unforgettable night with @TommyHilfiger, #Chanyeol, #TaeYeon, and the man of the hour, @LewisHamilton ✨ #TommyNow #TommyXLewis #IconsOfTomorrow #TommyHilfiger pic.twitter.com/CnGhGQ2Y5w — Tommy Hilfiger (@TommyHilfiger) September 4, 2018 Both Hilfiger and Hamilton closed the show together, which featured more than 100 outfits.