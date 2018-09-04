Hailey Baldwin, Winnie Harlow & Lewis Hamilton Make Waves at Tommy Hilfger’s Shanghai Fashion Show

Set along the Bund, Shanghai’s historic waterfront, with the city’s colorful skyline as the backdrop, Hilfiger made quite the impression for his fifth see-now, buy-now show.
FIA Formula One racing champion Hamilton was on hand to debut the first Tommy x Lewis capsule collection, which has been buzzing around social media this past month. The two announced their partnership earlier this spring and his collection, which fuses sport and street, finally made its way on the runway.
His Logo and Loyalty slide sandals made a statement as did the utility and zip-up boots, which are all available to purchase online now.
Another highlight of the show came from Tommy Icons, a capsule collection, which celebrates the brand’smost iconic styles along with leaders of tomorrow. Baldwin and Harlow walked the runway as they were named faces of the line and ambassadors for the brand in May.
Featured looks from Tommy Icons included a rugby stripe dress, as seen on Baldwin, oxford shirts, parka and puffer jackets. Ensembles were paired with patent leather wedge heeled boots.