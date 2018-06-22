Christopher Kane Could Follow in Stella McCartney’s Footsteps & Regain Control of Namesake Brand From Kering

Christopher Kane may be close to regaining ownership of the eponymous brand he founded in 2006.

Kering announced this week that it is in discussions with Kane about the “conditions in which” the British designer could take back full control of his namesake label. (In 2013, the Paris-based luxury conglomerate snapped up a majority stake — 51 percent — in the brand.)

Until the companies go their separate ways — if that is the ultimate decision — Kering said both firms “wish to continue to collaborate with the aim of achieving a gradual and harmonious transition.”

Kering has applied an accounting provision to classify the brand as a noncurrent asset held for sale and discontinued operations in its half-year accounts to June 30, due to be published July 26.

The move to potentially sell Christopher Kane back to its founder comes just three months after Stella McCartney bought back the French giant’s 50 percent stake in her namesake label. Conversely, in recent weeks, several private labels have decided to merge with larger companies. Just this month, Dries Von Noten sold a majority stake in his namesake label to Barcelona-based fashion and fragrance firm Puig. Also this month, Italian family Missoni sold a 41.2 percent stake in their eponymous fashion business to private equity group FSI.

Kering’s stable includes luxury brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga.

Kane most recently showed his fall ’18 collection — inspired by “The Joy of Sex” — at London Fashion Week in February.

The collection — based on illustrations from the seminal tome by Christopher Foss and Charles Raymond — teamed architectural leather and embossed lace ready-to-wear pieces with knee-length boots printed with a delicate lace motif.