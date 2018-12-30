Former Burberry Head Designer to Receive CBE From Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II has handed honors to a clutch of names in the arts and fashion worlds as part of her New Year’s Honors List 2019. Honorees will receive their awards at Buckingham Palace at various times over the next few months.

Christopher Bailey is among this year’s honorees. Bailey, who served as Burberry’s president and chief creative officer until March, and who had previously been CEO, will receive a CBE, or Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, for his work at the British brand.

This is Bailey’s second royal accolade: He already holds an MBE, or Master of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, which he received in 2009.

Twiggy has also been recognized by the British monarch. The model and Andy Warhol muse whose pixie cut defined the fashion of the ’60s, will be named Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Daphne Selfe, Britain’s oldest working model at 90 years old, is being honored for creating opportunities for older women in the modeling industry. She will receive a British Empire Medal.

Selfe has recently published a book, “The Way We Wore,” and has appeared in campaigns for buzzy beauty label Eyeko.

The list also includes the actress Thandie Newton, who will receive an OBE, or Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, while Margaret Atwood will pick up a Companion of Honor for services to literature.

The entrepreneur Amali de Alwis, of the nonprofit organization Code for Girls, will receive an MBE, or Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com.