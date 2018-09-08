Christian Siriano Endorses Cynthia Nixon During His Fashion Week Show

Christian Siriano has once again used his platform to send a message. For his spring 2019 runway show, the designer took the opportunity to endorse actress Cynthia Nixon as she faces off against Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary next week.

The candidate sat front row at the fashion show where guests were greeted with “Cynthia For NY” material on their seats and were encouraged to vote on Thursday, Sept. 13.

Cynthia Nixon and Judith Light front row at Christian Siriano’s NYFW spring ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During the show, Siriano put a “Vote for Cynthia” T-shirt on the catwalk, paired with a flowing skirt and T-strap platform pumps. He also sported the tee when he gave his final bow after the presentation concluded.

The rest of the collection was a mix of Hawaiian, animal and tropical prints in the form of his signature gowns, dresses, trousers and pencil skirts.

Christian Siriano spring ’19. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

The shoes, in collaboration with Payless ShoeSource, were just as powerful, featuring all platform silhouettes in leopard and palm prints as well as in embellished black and yellow satins.

A close up of Christian Siriano’s Payless shoes on the runway. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Siriano said in a statement, “I wanted the collection to feel playful, colorful, bright and romantic with femininity. The collection has movement like a dance at Hawaiian luau and feels fresh and young.”

This isn’t the first time his show transcended the actual fashion. At his fall ’18 NYFW show, the designer took the moment to show his support for the #MeToo movement where he put actress Selma Blair on the runway to help to celebrate and honor powerful women.

Click through the gallery to see all the looks from Christian Siriano’s spring 2019 collection.

Model on the catwalk<br />Christian Siriano’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see the full collection.

Want more?

Monse Debuts Menswear for Spring 2019 — Complete With Socks and ‘Mandals’

Ralph Lauren’s 50th Anniversary Runway Show Had All the Greatest Shoe Hits