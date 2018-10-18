Christian Louboutin’s Outrageous Fishnet Tights Shoes Would Be Perfect For Rihanna

When it comes to dressing feet-first, Christian Louboutin means that quite literally. The designer has introduced a new style for spring ’19 that has Rihanna’s name written all over it.

The Zoom Veau sandals seem simple, with an ankle-strap and stilletto heel featuring the label’s signature red bottom, but to take it to the next level, Louboutin added hosiery.

And while many brands have featured this trend in subtle ways by creating illusions of a sock or a pair of tights attached to the footwear, he has pushed the envelope completely.

Instead of cutting the tights off at the knee so that shoes can be separated, Louboutin designed a pair of shoes with waist-high fishnet tights, which are directly attached to the shoes. Only the toes are free from the fishnet material.

It’s to be determined whether the shoes are machine-washable. But why buy these pieces individually when you can make life easier now that legwear and shoes are all in one?

Christian Louboutin’s Zoom Veau tight shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Other spring ’19 styles include an extension of the popular nudes collection with lace-up ribbon flat brogues. They feature an overlay of jewel-festooned Louboutin red toes wearing a diamante thong in seven different shades.

Christian Louboutin spring ’19 nude collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Graffiti and street art are also inspirations seen throughout the collection on boots, block-heeled pumps and stilettos.

Christian Louboutin studded pumps from its spring ’19 line. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

