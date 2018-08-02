Riccardo Tisci Unveils New Burberry Logo and Monogram

Riccardo Tisci has certainly been a busy man this summer, and has just revealed on Instagram Stories a new logo for Burberry — the first update in decades — and a new Thomas Burberry monogram. The reveal comes ahead of Tisci’s first runway show for Burberry during London Fashion Week in September.

The graphics were designed in collaboration with the British art director and graphic designer Peter Saville, who last year re-designed the Calvin Klein logo with Raf Simons. Saville has also worked with Jil Sander and Yohji Yamamoto. The logo and monogram print will begin appearing across all of Burberry’s channels and in a new advertising campaign from Thursday.

The #ThomasBurberry Monogram August 2018 A post shared by Burberry (@burberry) on Aug 2, 2018 at 3:00am PDT

