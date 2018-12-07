Aquazzura’s Edgardo Osorio Hints at Big Plans for 2019

Aquazzura’s Edgardo Osorio is heading into the New Year on quite a high.

The creative director and founder launched multiple collaborations this year, including his second with model Claudia Schiffer, one with designer Racil Chalhoub and a one-of-a-kind capsule collection for Net-a-Porter that was crafted with five young female jewelry designers.

Claudia Schiffer with Edgardo Osorio. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

His brand also made headlines on a global scale, as Meghan Markle has chosen Aquazzura as one of her go-to brands since joining the British royal family.

Since donning the label’s Matilde style for her engagement announcement, the new Duchess of Sussex has repeatedly turned to Aquazzura for elegant heels. In fact, Osorio’s Denueve slingback-inspired pump has become a particular favorite.

“It’s been an incredible honor and privilege to [have Meghan wear the shoes],” Osorio told FN earlier this year. “It’s not something we planned or expected. She’s an amazing role model, a beautiful woman. I couldn’t be more happy. It’s a nice surprise.”

Meghan Markle wearing Aquazzura Deneuve pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Additionally this year, the designer continued to expand his business by opening his second boutique in New York.

As for 2019, Osorio said he plans to focus his efforts on the Asian market and on broadening his design creations.

“[We are] expanding our sneakers and more of the lifestyle part of the business, but still within the Aquazzura DNA,” he said, adding that more capsule collections in other product categories are on the horizon, along with additional collaborations.

