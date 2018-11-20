Manolo Blahnik, Erdem & More Are Honored at Walpole Luxury Awards

“I only wear Manolos — for medical purposes,” said Yasmin Le Bon as she introduced the winner of the Walpole Legend award on Monday night at the Dorchester Hotel. “He makes the best drugs ever — wearing them is being on a constant high.”

Accepting his accolade, Manolo Blahnik dedicated the award to the memory of two friends who died over the summer, Lucy Birley and Christopher Gibbs.

The annual awards organized by Walpole, the lobby group for British luxury, rewarded luxury brands and figures including Mulberry, Erdem and Alison Loehnis of Net-a-porter. The Victoria & Albert Museum’s “Fashioned from Nature” exhibition, which addressed innovation and sustainability in the industry, won the Luxury with a Heart prize.

Erdem Moralioglu scooped the award in the Creative Collaboration category for the costumes he designed for “Corybantic Games,” part of the Royal Ballet’s Leonard Bernstein centenary celebrations. The Walpole accolade was the second one in less than a week for Moralioglu, who also took home a Beazley Design of the Year 2018 award for the ethereal costumes.

Loehnis, who is president of Net-a-porter and Mr Porter, accepted the luxury leader accolade, while Fortnum & Mason won for promoting British luxury overseas. Handbag brands DeMellier and Mulberry also won prizes, the first for Brands of Tomorrow and the second for Luxury Maker of the Year. The Vampire’s Wife, the London-based clothing brand, was also given a Brands of Tomorrow award for emerging talent.

Actor Jason Isaacs hosted the evening with presenters including Le Bon, Lady Kitty Spencer, Cressida Bonas and Jodie Kidd.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com.

