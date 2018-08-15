Wiz Khalifa Says His New Sock Collection Will Take Your Outfit to the Next Level

Wiz Khalifa’s inaugural collaboration with Happy Socks launches today and is as full of as much personality as the rapper himself.

The collection features six pairs of patterned socks, two pairs of men’s and women’s underwear and four pairs of mini-me kids socks as a shoutout to Wiz’s 5-year-old son, Sebastian.

Sock's from the Happy Socks x Wiz Khalifa collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Happy Socks

The collection retails from $8–$52 and is available at Happysocks.com.

When asked about the inspiration behind the collab, Wiz said: “Socks are tight. A dope sock can transform your outfit and take it to the next level. Bright, colorful socks are my favorite for sure, and that’s Happy Socks.”

Bright and colorful is exactly what the collection gives. The patterns include floral elements, mixed colorways and many unique touches that make them very fitting for the “Rolling Papers 2” rapper.

Wiz Khalifa posing in socks from his new Happy Socks collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Happy Socks

Sock's from the Happy Socks x Wiz Khalifa collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Happy Socks

He explained that the Happy Socks x Wiz Khalifa capsule “combines some of my favorite colors with some cool patterns. Making sure the styles popped was the biggest goal. My son also inspired me and that’s why it was really important for me that we included some styles for kids as well.”

The Grammy-nominated artist also gave us some styling tips for the socks, saying that “fun socks can be worn with anything: sneakers, dress shoes, cropped pants, shorts, whatever you want.”

“I think it’s all about the final outfit. Sometimes that one crazy sock print takes the whole outfit to the next level. Can’t be scared to take risks in fashion. You just gotta wear what you feel is right,” explained Wiz.