Vans Collaborated With This Hawaiian Surf Brand on a New Collection

Vans is partnering with Hawaiian brand T&C Surf to bring fans the best in surf and skate style. T&C Surf, started in 1971, creates custom surfboard designs marked with its yin and yang logo.

The collection yields eye-catching and colorful shoes and apparel. Included are three styles of footwear: the Sk8-Hi 138 Decon SF, Authentic SF and the Slide-On.

The Sk8-Hi 138 Decon SF uses a warped, checker pattern in black and white on the lateral side with the other covered in yellow and the T&C logo.

The Vans x T&C Surf Sk8-Hi 138 Decon SF sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Following suit, the Authentic SF features a blue repetition of the mixed pattern with a touch of the classic Vans black and white checks on the sole.

The Vans x T&C Surf Authentic SF sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

With the Slide-On, Vans went for an all-black look, adding a subtle use of the aforementioned pattern and a big yin and yang on the band.

The Vans x T&C Surf Slide-On. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The bright yellow and blue color scheme continues into the clothes of the collection, with T-shirts, board-shorts and a custom hat.

The collab launches in partnership with the Honolulu Museum of Art and the Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club at a pool party on Friday at the Surfjack in Waikiki, Hawaii. The event is free and open to all. Custom, one-of-a-kind T&C surfboards will be auctioned off to benefit the North Shore Community Land Trust, an organization that aims to protect the north shores of Oahu, Hawaii.