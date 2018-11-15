Hip-Hop Group Cypress Hill Gets a Cannabis-Inspired Sneaker Collab

Emerging luxury sneaker brand Six Hundred Four has linked up with hip-hop group Cypress Hill on an exclusive limited-edition collab. The collection, which launched yesterday, pays homage to the group’s No. 1 best-selling album “Black Sunday” for its 25th anniversary.

Consisting of four different styles, each is constructed largely from heavyweight hemp. The side paneling is inspired by the hills of Eastern Los Angeles, close to where the group hails from.

Cypress Hill x Six Hundred Four CREDIT: Courtesy of Six Hundred Four

The shoes are also influenced by the group’s widely known affinity for cannabis, with subtle nods to the plant and its accompanying accessories (like a “stash pocket”). The unique sneakers retail for $220, but individuals can sign up for preorder with pricing starting at $170.

Cypress Hill x Six Hundred Four CREDIT: Courtesy of Six Hundred Four

Six Hundred Four founder James Lepp worked closely with Cypress Hill on the shoe design. “This collection gives the wearer more than just a premium clean-looking sneaker but also a story-filled shoe packed with historical, current and futuristic cannabis vibes, all of which influenced by Cypress Hill’s ‘Black Sunday’ album,” he shared in a statement.

Cypress Hill x Six Hundred Four CREDIT: Courtesy of Six Hundred Four

The Vancouver-based company is known for producing only 604 individually numbered pairs of sneakers based on an original art piece. Shop the collection available for preorder now at Sixhundredfour.com.

Cypress Hill x Six Hundred Four CREDIT: Courtesy of Six Hundred Four

