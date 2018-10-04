Sia and Repetto Design Ballet Flats Inspired by Her Signature Style

With a gigantic black bow atop a dual-colored wig to serve as her hair, Sia boasts a stage presence that has undeniably contributed to her own unique sense of style.

Now, the nine-time Grammy-nominated artist is bringing that sartorial creativity to the table, teaming up with French heritage dance clothing and accessories company Maison Repetto on a footwear collaboration that marks the pop icon’s first foray into fashion design.

Repetto by Sia shoes in white. CREDIT: Repetto

Aptly dubbed Repetto by Sia, the limited-edition capsule is inspired by the artist’s expressionistic performances and one-of-a-kind presence. The shoe models champion movement, dance, style and freedom, driven by the singer’s mantra: “I love you, keep going.”

It introduces three of the label’s iconic styles, starting with a ballerina flat in a trio of colorways: one solid black, one solid white and the other a combination of both — similar to the two-toned bob often worn by Sia during live performances.

Sia Furler performs at the “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

With a decorative bow, soft construction and dainty silhouette, the Sophia shoes are easy on both the eyes and the feet — and they’re available to pre-order exclusively on the Repetto site for $195.

The brand will also release a Sia-designed dance slipper and Oxford shoe in a variety of colors when the collection debuts to the public on Feb. 25.

Repetto by Sia shoes in black. CREDIT: Repetto

