Where to Shop the Fear of God Essentials x Converse Chuck Taylor

Sneakerheads, set your reminders. If you’re a fan of Converse and Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God, you’re not going to want to miss out on this new upcoming collab.

Fear of God’s Essentials diffusion line teamed up with the iconic sneaker brand to create two colorways of the vintage-inspired Chuck 70 to be sold exclusively at PacSun. The classic high-tops feature a trendy mismatched look, coming in black and white with contrasting tongues and toe bumpers, off-white soles, branded insoles and Converse‘s signature All Star logo displayed on the medial side.

Lorenzo’s Essentials fall/winter ’18 collection also features a range of hoodies, T-shirts, sweatpants, shorts, mesh shirts, jackets, bags, socks and pool slides. All are available for purchase now.

The Fear of God Essentials x Converse Chuck Taylor collab is set to drop exclusively at PacSun on Dec 12. Pricing has yet to be announced.

