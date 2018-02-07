Rihanna Designs the Most Extra Valentine’s Day Socks

Rihanna at the Sephora Fenty Beauty presentation in Madrid. Splash News

Hot on the heels of her Grammy win, Rihanna is making headlines yet again — this time, for her Fenty side project.

Although the label is best recognized for its FN-award-winning Creepers and its cosmetics component, the Barbadian superstar has also been named the contributing creative director for streetstyle favorite Stance, for which she’s already introduced holiday and varsity-style collections.

Now, in her latest collaboration with the brand, RiRi has designed a love-themed capsule fitting for Valentine’s Day. Ironically called Cold Hearted, the collection features calf-length socks with handsewn jewel embellishments in three colorways: black, white and wine.

At $125 a pair, they’re no small price to pay, but we’re counting on these being our sole mates come Feb. 14. The Fenty for Stance collection is available now at Stance.com.

The statement sock has become a staple on the streetstyle circuit, whether it’s a sheer anklet paired with stilettos or a fishnet peeking out from loafers, it’s no surprise Rihanna herself has recreated the trend with her signature style. We can expect the look to carry on through next season, with Gucci displaying patterns and knits, Chanel featuring chunky knit leg warmers and Fendi parading striped socks and pumps after first highlighting the trend last year.

