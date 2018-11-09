Rémy Martin and Designer Don C Collaborated on a Mouthwatering 1738 Sneaker Box Set

Remy Martin released its 1738 Sneaker Box as part of its "Just Remy" collection with designer Don C.

With holiday season approaching faster than our wallets can handle, luxury cognac brand Rémy Martin released a collaboration — the 1738 Sneaker Box — that is sure to be a gift of the year.

The 1738 Sneaker Box is a project in connection with Don C, cultural icon and streetwear designer of the brand Just Don. The box for the fine cognac is coated in Just Don’s signature snakeskin detailing and contains a bottle of premium Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal and a set of branded “Just Rémy” sneaker laces.

It retails for $77 and is available online until February at Reservebar.com.

Remy Martin released its 1738 Sneaker Box as part of its “Just Remy” collection with designer Don C. CREDIT: Courtesy of Remy Martin

The Sneaker Box is part of the new “Just Rémy” capsule collection from Don C, which also features a customized hat for sale for $350.

Don C poses with the 1738 Sneaker Box at the “Just Remy” dinner, Nov. 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Remy Martin

“Rémy Martin has been a cultural icon for me and my community growing up on the southside of Chicago, and I’m honored to partner with a brand that has been such a big part of my history,” said the Jordan collaborator.

Rémy Martin held an event to launch the collab in Los Angeles with an exclusive dinner at celeb-friendly Beverly Hills, Calif., hotspot Crustaceans, where Don C was feted by his friends and fashion industry tastemakers. The collection launched originally in Don C’s hometown of Chicago before being released nationally and is now for sale online until February.