You’ll Want to Party Every Day in Puma’s Sneaker Collab With Kiss Rocker Paul Stanley

To honor the 50th anniversary of the Suede, Puma paired up with one of the most outrageous rock legends in a new collaboration.

Paul Stanley in sneakers from his Puma the Suede 50 x Paul Stanley collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Paul Stanley, known best for performing as the front man in rock band Kiss with his wild black and white makeup and crazy hair, teamed up with Puma to create two new colorways of the Suede.

The Suede 50 x Paul Stanley sneakers are available starting Sept. 27 on Puma.com and at select Puma stores.

Sneakers from the Puma the Suede 50 x Paul Stanley collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The first version from the collection features the Suede with a zebra pattern and pops of red leather accents all on an off-white sole. The animal patterns chosen for the shoes were inspired by Stanley’s on-stage persona and Kiss’ famous album “Animalize.”

Sneakers from the Puma the Suede 50 x Paul Stanley collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The second iteration from the collab again includes elements of zebra-style patterns on the shoe’s tongue and toe but this time adds in leopard print along the sides of the shoe. Set on a black sole, these versions of the Suede provide for a darker, more sultry vibe.

Paul Stanley performing in his band, Kiss, at a music festival, June 14, 2015. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kiss started its climb to fame around the same time that Puma first introduced the Suede back in the early 1970s, which led to an unmatchable 45-year career filled with long tongues and over-the-top fashion.