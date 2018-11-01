Post Malone Collaborated With Crocs On a Limited-Edition Style — & It Sold Out in 10 Minutes

Music artist Post Malone is doing some fancy footwork these days. In fact, his just released special-edition Crocs Dimitri clog, which went live on the Crocs website at noon today ET, sold out in just 10 minutes.

According to Crocs, which declined to say just how many clogs were available for sale, a follow-up style is on the way, although the date is still under wraps. However, in the meantime, you can snag a pair online of its Classic Clog style in Malone’s favorite colors of black, white or lemon. The unisex style retails for $39.99.

Malone is a fan of the brand, noted the company, and a natural fit as Crocs wraps up the second year of its Come As You Are Campaign. The initiative celebrates the uniqueness of individuals and inspires everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes.

Post Malone in his signature sold-out Crocs Dimitri clog. CREDIT: Crocs

“If you like something, go get it,” said Malone. “I wear Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they’ve been asking for.”

Post Malone x Crocs style sold out in 10 minutes. CREDIT: Shawn Jin

Added Crocs Chief Marketing Officer Terence Reilly, “Amidst his record-setting year, when Post tweeted ‘U can tell a lot about a man by the Jibbitz in his Crocs,’ that really got our attention. Post Malone is a beloved creator and represents what it means to be comfortable in your own shoes, so collaborating on product design is special. We’re thrilled with how the Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog turned out an excited about what’s to come. Stay tuned.”

