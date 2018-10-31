Pharrell Williams and Chanel to Launch a Capsule Collection

Pharrell Williams is a longtime lover of Chanel. He’s known as a friend of the iconic French fashion house and they’ve collaborated together several times already — notably on last year’s ultra-exclusive Adidas NMD Hu.

Now, the musician-slash-designer has signed a new deal to team up with Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld to work on a ready-to-wear and accessories capsule collection for spring ’19. Williams announced the partnership following Chanel’s cruise 2018-’19 show in Bangkok.

This longtime relationship between Pharrell and the French luxury house began when the musician was tapped to appear in and compose a song for the Karl Lagerfeld-directed short film “Reincarnation in 2014. He was the face of the brand’s métiers d’art collection in 2014 before making his runway debut in the métiers d’art collection two years later. And last year, he starred in the label’s Gabrielle bag campaign.

Pharrell Williams at Chanel cruise ’18-’19 show in Bangkok. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

The Chanel x Pharrell collection will be presented March 29, 2019 in Seoul in celebration of the opening of the new Chanel flagship. Pieces from the lineup are expected to land in boutiques around the world April 4.

