H&M x Moschino’s New Collection Is a Golden Fashion Girl’s Dream — Featuring Gigi Hadid

With exactly a month to go before new joint collection goes live, H&M and Moschino’s inaugural fashion collection is garnering headlines — with the help of an ad campaign starring Gigi Hadid.

The supermodel, photographed by Steven Meisel, paraded the latest designer collaboration from the fast-fashion retailer, which featured sparkle, shine and gold galore in a series of photos said to be inspired by a ’50s haute couture show.

The standout look came via an ensemble worn by Hadid herself — a figure-hugging leatherlike minidress with buckles for straps and an exposed gold zipper that runs down the center. Paired with over-the-knee boots that displays the brand’s name in gold chains, the outfit was part glitzy rockstar, part street chic.

Other items in the line include lace-up stiletto boots, a padlock-style purse and a gilded off-the-shoulder dress. Stella Maxwell, Soo Joo Park and Imaan Hammam also appear in the campaign.

“Like all my collections, it’s humor meets haute couture meets the street. That’s been a hallmark of my work for Moschino, and I want to continue to explore that with this collection,” Moschino’s creative director, Jeremy Scott, said in a mid-April interview to announce his project. “For fans of the brand, it should feel a little like a greatest hits collection, but I promise it will still be new, still feel fresh, even as we include some winks, some hints from the past.”

The collection launches on Nov. 8. Previous collaborators include Alexander Wang, Balmain, Erdem, Karl Lagerfeld, Marni, Stella McCartney and Versace.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Closes Moschino’s Spring 2019 Show as a Bride

Jeremy Scott Reveals H&M Moschino Collab at Coachella Bash with Gigi Hadid, Cardi B & More