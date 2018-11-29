Miley Cyrus’ New Holiday Converse Sneakers Include Glitter, Velvet & an Insane Platform

Miley Cyrus is no wallflower — and neither are the wearers of her designs.

In her latest partnership with Converse, the pop star took her fearless and eclectic personality to create a 19-piece collection that will make any fashionista stand out in a crowd.

The range, which launches just in time for the holiday season, follows the releases of Cyrus’ vibrant Pride Collection and an ultra-sparkly sneaker collaboration. Her apparel line features sets in various textures and colors, including a velvet tracksuit, star-studded velour sweatshirt, satin puffer jacket and a glitter bodysuit.

Cyrus also introduced footwear to match — think bold stacked-sole velvet sneakers in a mix of royal and olympic blues as well as a high-top pair with a gradient platform stack in winter-appropriate burgundy.

The 26-year-old even upgraded Converse’s iconic low-cut Chuck Taylors, layering glitter over the shoe’s toe cap and outsole along with her signature “MC” icon to serve as the heel logo.

“I’ve always identified with Converse because the brand appeals [to] and represents so many different cultures and walks of life. And they’re accessible,” Cyrus previously said about her partnership with the streetwear brand.

The collection retails from $45 to $130 at Converse.com.

