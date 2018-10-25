These Louis Vuitton Shoes Are Covered in Cats & They’re Adorable

Following high-profile collaborations with Jeff Koons and Stephen Sprouse, Louis Vuitton is turning to yet another artistic figure for its latest fashion venture: Grace Coddington.

The esteemed Vogue editor is bringing her one-of-a-kind sense of style to a collection of shoes, ready-to-wear, leather goods and other accessories, along with the sartorial expertise of creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. Together, they have decorated the capsule with feline-themed drawings — inspired by Coddington’s well-known adoration for cats.

Boots from the Catogram collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Among the printed illustrations set on the brand’s iconic graphic monochrome are the former model’s very own Persian cats, Pumpkin and Blanket, as well as Ghesquière’s dog, Leon. (Side note: Coddington sketched the pictures herself.)

Appropriately dubbed the Catogram, the collection features unique pieces such as handbags with mouse-printed canvas, edge-dyed luggage tags, lambswool blankets and nylon umbrellas. Clutch bags with cartoonish imagery such as reclining cats and smiling dogs also make the cut.

For footwear, the capsule introduces a pair of high-top sneakers with gold hardware and a lace-up front, flat two-strap slides with the same accents and a more elevated platform boot made chic with suede fabrications and a chunky heel.

Sneakers from the Catogram collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

And, in celebration of the collaboration, Louis Vuitton will open a pop-up store in New York, starting tomorrow until Nov. 12, where shoppers will be able to purchase products exclusive to the city.

Sandals from the Catogram collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

