Kaia Gerber Shows Off Her Slick New Collab With Karl Lagerfeld & Revolve

Kaia Gerber modeled pieces from her own collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld, now available exclusively at Revolve, last night at the first of three launch events celebrating the brand new capsule. The event held at the Revolve Social Club in Los Angeles brought out the burgeoning supermodel’s older brother Presley Gerber as well as Madison Pettis and a string of other famous faces.

The 16-year-old chose a cropped black blazer featuring a detachable zip waist and contrasting metallic striping along the collar and sleeves from the collection. The tummy-baring design from the veteran Chanel creative and Gerber retails for $485. The cover girl completed her look with a coordinating black button-embellished miniskirt that highlighted her ultra-long legs and black Gala Kaia sandals boasting a chain link toe accent.

Kaia Gerber wearing a zip-off blazer with a miniskirt and black sandals from her Revolve Karl x Kaia collection. CREDIT: John Salangsang

Kaia x Karl Lagerfeld creepers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The strappy silhouette is priced at $225 and also comes with a glittery navy velvet finish. Other shoes from the collab include platform velvet creepers and two chunky sneaker styles.

Meanwhile, her 19-year-old brother wore a black and white varsity jacket over a plain white tee with black trousers and white high-top sneakers.

Kaia Gerber poses alongside brother Presley Gerber. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, the Disney Channel star sported a stripy two-piece set consisting of a long sleeve top and high-rise flared bottoms paired with black platform booties.

Madison Pettis wearing a glittery two-piece ensemble. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

