Hailey Baldwin’s Adidas Falcon Fashion Show Is an Ode to Girl Power & the ’90s

Last season, she championed diversity. Now, Hailey Baldwin is all about girl power.

The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year, who has long supported female empowerment, hosted her off-schedule presentation at London Fashion Week to mark the launch of the Adidas Originals Falcon with JD Sports. Showcasing her creative and inclusive spirit, Baldwin’s runway featured a star-studded lineup including Winnie Harlow, Leomie Anderson and Savannah Blake, who debuted street style looks complemented by the ’90s-inspired sneaker.

Winnie Harlow at the Hailey Baldwin x Adidas spring ’19 show. CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock

The 21-year-old model-slash-influencer, who recently joined Adidas Originals and JD Sports as its first-ever style creator, brought attention to the catwalk’s hero product: the icy pink Falcon, exclusive to JD, that boasts a chunky silhouette, feminine aesthetic and undeniably retro vibe.

Following the event, Baldwin shared with FN: “Right now is an incredible time to be a woman. Women are taking control by speaking out and speaking up. My Falcon show with Adidas Originals and JD today is all about celebrating and shining on a spotlight on girl power: bringing female creators from around the world together through a positive platform. I’m so excited to see all these fierce females charging the runway and all the powerful women behind the scenes making it happen.”

The Hailey Baldwin x Adidas spring ’19 show. CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock

It’s not the first time Baldwin has hosted a show during fashion month. During September’s London Fashion Week, she curated a production dubbed Streets of EQT to celebrate her EQT Essentials campaign for the UK-based sports-fashion retailer, where she also appointed new-gen models, street-cast faces and even JD’s very own customers for the collection.

“I wanted a really diverse cast that included different people that represent street style and culture,” she shared at the time. “What I love most about street-style fashion is that it’s accessible — it’s something that everyone can connect with.”

The Hailey Baldwin x Adidas spring ’19 show. CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the looks at Hailey Baldwin x Adidas’ spring 2019 show.

Additional reporting by Stephanie Hirschmiller.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Keeps It Casual in Denim Cutoffs and Adidas Sneakers for Date With Justin Bieber

Unboxing Hailey Baldwin’s New Job With This Sportswear Giant