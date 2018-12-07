Gigi Hadid’s New Reebok Line Proves You Can Wear Sneakers Every Day

Gigi Hadid practically lives in athleisure.

From tonal tracksuits to head-to-toe sweats, the 23-year-old beauty is the epitome of casual-chic model-off-duty, so it’s no surprise her latest launch with Reebok is true to her everyday style.

With total freedom to design to her sartorial desires, Hadid’s new co-designed capsule with the sportswear giant introduces its centerpieces in the form of updates to the classic Freestyle Hi and Aztrek shoes.

“I think if anything comes naturally to me the most in terms of what I wear, it’s activewear — how I would want to feel in those clothes and when I put them on kinda what that reminded me of,” Hadid said in a promotional video for the collection. “It’s a feeling. It’s hard to explain, but it’s a good one.”

Reebok x Gigi Hadid Freestyle Hi Nova Ripple. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Freestyle Hi, originally released in 1982, became the first fitness sneaker designed for women — a fun fact shared by Reebok that won over Hadid, whose iteration of the runner is called the Nova Ripple.

The six-piece footwear and apparel line also features Hadid’s takes on the brand’s most popular silhouettes for the upcoming season, including the retro Aztrek runner. She was inspired by the neon color pops of the ’90s — evident in the very laces on her sneaker designs.

“This collection is about looking at the past and reinterpreting that creative boldness for today, for women who define their own style boundaries and aren’t afraid to challenge convention,” the model said in a statement. “I wanted to take classic Reebok clothing patterns and shapes and incorporate new cuts/crops, fresh colorways and fabrics/fits that I knew would be comfortable to workout and sweat in.”

Reebok x Gigi Hadid Aztrec. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The first pieces of the collection are now available for pre-sale at Reebok.com.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Designs Her First-Ever Sneaker Line for Reebok

Gigi Hadid, Gal Gadot & More Up-Close Portraits From Reebok’s ‘Woman Within’ Campaign