Gigi Hadid Designs Her First-Ever Sneaker Line for Reebok

Gigi Hadid at a Nov. 14 promotional event for her new Reebok line in Tokyo.

Gigi Hadid is putting her own take on the ’90s-inspired sneaker trend.

At a promotional appearance in Tokyo today, the 23-year-old model announced her upcoming Reebok x Gigi Hadid line.

The sneakers are updated takes on classic ’80s and ’90s styles, with slightly modernized silhouettes and fresh colorways.

Two hues of the kicks — as well as logo T-shirts in two shades — will be available in a Dec. 7 drop.

Gigi Hadid x Reebok sneakers that will drop on Dec. 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the announcement today, Hadid sported a black and mustard-colored pair of kicks with a matching cropped T-shirt in the same colorway. She wore a pair of branded Reebok leggings to complete her sporty look.

Gigi Hadid poses next to sneakers from her Reebok collaboration at an event in Tokyo. CREDIT: Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

Aside from the black and mustard colorway, the supermodel will also offer a white and raspberry version in her Dec. 7 release.

Fans can expect the full Gigi Hadid x Reebok to release in January or February 2019.

While the model has collaborated with brands on designs before — think Tommy Hilfiger, Stuart Weitzman and FAO Schwarz — this marks her first collaboration with Reebok.

Hadid joined Reebok’s arsenal of celebrity ambassadors in 2016, first starring in the brand’s “#PerfectNever” campaign. Other stars signed onto Reebok include “Sweetener” pop star Ariana Grande, “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot and “I Like It” rapper Cardi B, who announced her Reebok deal just this month.

Click through the gallery to see portraits of Hadid and more brand ambassadors in the Reebok series “The Woman Within,” released yesterday.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Wears Pyer Moss x Reebok Sneakers for Comfy Chic Airport Outfit

Gigi Hadid Coordinates a Blue Hoodie With Reebok Classics to Visit Zayn Malik