Def Leppard Has a Slick New Sneaker Collab Made for Your Inner Rock Star

CREDIT: Courtesy of Six Hundred Four

The Six Hundred Four x Def Leppard sneaker collection.

Luxury brand Six Hundred Four announced Tuesday a collaboration with legendary rock band Def Leppard.

The limited-edition collection features four styles of sneakers inspired by the band’s most famous albums. Retailing for $265, the brand made only 604 individual pairs exclusively available to preorder on Sixhundredfour.com for shipment on Oct. 15.

The Six Hundred Four x Def Leppard "Pyromania" sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Six Hundred Four

The album art from “On Through the Night,” “Pyromania” and “Hysteria” serves as the inspiration for the designs on three of the shoes, with the fourth style based on Def Leppard’s logo.

The shoes will be on display during meet and greets at the band’s current world tour and will be seen on the band members.

Phil Collen of Def Leppard. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The Six Hundred Four x Def Leppard logo print sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Six Hundred Four

“I always knew the fans were going to love the shoes, but when I finally saw the shoes in person, I fell in love with them. I’m looking forward to wearing them onstage,” said Joe Elliot, lead singer of Def Leppard.

The Six Hundred Four x Def Leppard "On Through the Night" sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Six Hundred Four

Six Hundred Four creates exactly 604 pairs of shoes per project, inspired by original art. The company paired with the band last year when it curated a 30-pair exclusive collaboration with lead guitarist Phil Collen.

Collen simply walked into the store, and it sparked a connection that led to a collaboration inspired by the rockers and Jackson Pollock. Now, with the second partnership, the shoes are sure to be a hit with fans around the world.