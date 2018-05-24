Converse and Cool-Girl Brand MadeMe Make a Case for ’90s-Inspired Streetwear With Lourdes Leon

Women’s streetwear might sound like an oxymoron, but not to the folks at MadeMe.

Helmed by founder and creative director Erin Magee, the “by girls, for girls” brand launched in 2007, eventually becoming a fashion resource for New York City rebel girls — and in no way is that more evident than in its new female-first collaboration with Converse.

Marking its first joint collection with the iconic brand, MadeMe enlisted Lourdes Leon — singer, model and Madonna’s daughter — to front a campaign that blends unapologetic feminism with a distinct ’90s style.

The apparel and footwear collection begins with four reimagined iterations of the One Star, a sneaker widely spotted at ’90s rave scenes that Magee snagged on Etsy just months before joining forces with Converse.

The updated shoe comes in a reissued washed suede for the black and blue colorways as well as a six-wale corduroy chunky ribbed fabric for the more dynamic green and yellow. On top of the updated platform, the sneakers are accented with vibrant MadeMe graphics, premium Napa leather, a goat leather collar and canvas lining, all fastened by widened cotton laces.

The collection is also joined by companion streetwear, including a hooded track jacket, oversized track pants, long-sleeve tee, oversized short and a mini backpack.

Magee’s inspiration for the line? “A cool girl. Independent, who will take risks and not worry about what everyone else is wearing or doing,” she said. “It’s a girl who is attracted to authenticity and wants to explore street, rave, queer and ’90s subculture.”

The collection launches today on Converse.com and select retailers, including NYC’s Dover Street Market. Prices range from $30 to $110 for the One Star sneakers.

