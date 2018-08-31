Selena Gomez Breaks All the Office Rules in Her New Coach Campaign

Selena Gomez with Coach creative director Stuart Vevers at this year's Met Gala in May.

Sneakers aren’t the only thing that Selena Gomez is designing these days.

The Puma ambassador, who is FN’s cover star this week, has also been the face of Coach for the past two years, signing a $10 million multiseason deal that includes special capsule collections designed with the brand’s creative director, Stuart Vevers.

For Gomez’s latest collaboration, which marks her second collection with the luxury label, the singer and actress teased a campaign film on Friday with her 141 million Instagram followers that shows her spending the night at Coach’s headquarters — and behaving badly.

The video opens with Vevers and his team leaving the office for the day. Gomez scrolls through a staff email about not stealing other people’s food while telling her coworkers she’s going to work late.

Once everyone leaves, the star turns up her radio and begins to wander through the office, trying on clothing samples from the rack, including a lacy slip dress paired with a leather moto jacket and a pink sweater with a glitter bunny motif on the front — all pieces from the new collection.

After playing with a blow-up dinosaur and dancing like nobody is watching (with the exception of a lone janitor) to Heart’s “Crazy on You,” Gomez makes her way to the office kitchen and finds a container labeled “Vevers” in the refrigerator. She takes the lunch container to the office of her “boss” and kicks her heels on his desk while munching on salad. When the janitor walks in on her, she tells him, “It’s not what it looks like!” and then deadpans to the camera.

“Just another day with @stuartvevers at the @coach office,” she captioned the video clip. Clearly, Gomez is working for the weekend.

Want more?

How Selena Gomez Is Helping the Coach Brand Transformation