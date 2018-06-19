6 Shoes Everyone Was Talking About at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

From Lego-inspired kicks to chevron soles, these spring ’19 shoes at Milan Men’s Fashion Week last weekend were the talk of the town.

Boys’ Toys

South Koren models like Jin Woo and Ho Jun. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

At their typically secret off schedule show in Milan, Dolce & Gabbana launched brand-new souped-up sneakers. Dubbed Super King, they came in black and white or primary colors with exaggerated sawtooth soles and heels in geometric shapes that looked just like Lego building blocks. Worn by twinning South Korean models like Jin Woo and Ho Jun for double the fun, they are available for preorder on the label’s website.

Dolce & Gabbana spring '19. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Traffic Stoppers

Sunnei spring '19. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Former Marni shoe designer Achilles Gabriel has joined forces with Sunnei, and you can see his whimsical touch in the collection’s colored kicks. Sunnei co-founders Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo have also expanded into womenswear for spring ’19, and Gabriel did similarly bright flatform clogs for the girls inspired by old-school ’90s Italian shoe brand Onyx. Some came with chevrons and all are nothing less than traffic-stopping.

Sunnei spring '19. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

High-Five

Fendi spring '19. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Trust Fendi to do the season’s chicest runner sandals. Fastened with utility-style snaps, they came in the brand’s double FF logo or with retro stripes. Socks, now de rigueur for a mandal, provided the pièce de résistance. They spelled out the word “Fendi” with one letter on each toe. High-five.

Fendi spring '19. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Chainz 2.0

Versace x 2 Chainz spring '19 Chain Reaction sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

A reprise of the house’s fall ’18 collaboration with rapper 2Chainz, Versace’s new Chain Réaction sneakers came with the same chain-linked rubber soles — surprisingly lightweight even though they are inspired by heavy metal jewelry. Uppers featured Versace’s famous Greek Key pattern plus the word “love” written in braille. Because, for diehard Versace hypebeasts, love is blind.

Chain Reaction spring '19 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Neon Kicks

MSGM spring '19. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Fashion has finally caught up with MSGM. Creative director Massimo Giorgetti has been doing punchily colored trainers and slides since he launched his label in 2009. This season’s sneakers came with a juicy kick of acid, while neon runner sandals and track tops inspired by multivitamin packaging all added up to a fluoro five a day.

MSGM spring '19. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A Spring in Every Step

Sneakers from Ermenegildo Zegna's spring '19 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Zegna’s sneakers were an inspired mix of craft and tech, with hand-threaded leather weaves plus uppers in perforated calfskin recalling mesh or flyknit constructions. Horizontal leather details on soles and heels mirrored the positioning of the air bubble on a certain type of sports shoe — guaranteed to put a sartorial spring in every step.