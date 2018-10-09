Bally To Launch Swizz Beatz x Shok-1 Project

Halloween may be three weeks away, but Bally is already dreaming of skeletons, flies and skulls, part of its new collaboration with Swizz Beatz, and the London-based spray paint artist known as Shok-1.

Bally will reveal the capsule accessories collection on Wednesday during a flash, two-day visit to Tokyo where Shok-1 will also unveil a mural on the side of Park Building in Shibuya and host a pop-up gallery at the brand’s Ginza flagship, its largest store at 8,640 square feet.

This is the latest collaboration between Bally and Kasseem Dean, the music producer known as Swizz Beatz, who works with the Swiss brand to find talent for one-off collections.

This latest offer includes totes, clutches, high-tops and hoodies with Shok-1’s delicate X-ray paintings of flies, skeleton torsos and bony hands that form one of music’s favorite gestures, a fist with the pinkie and index fingers extended.

