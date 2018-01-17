A Sneak Peek at Net-a-Porter & Mr Porter’s Exclusive Balenciaga Sneakers Launching This Month

Mr Porter x Balenciaga Triple S Sneakers. Courtesy of company

Balenciaga is teaming up with Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter on two exclusive capsule collections. This is the first time Balenciaga has collaborated on dual women’s and men’s exclusive lines with a retail partner under creative director Demna Gvasalia.

For women, Net-a-Porter will be offering 53 pieces, including jersey tees, hoodies, printed woven shirts and dresses, plus outerwear, denim and shoes.

The label’s signature Pantashoe, a pant-shoe hybrid that debuted on the spring 2017 runway, is being produced in an exclusive cobalt blue with a metal chain print. Other footwear exclusives include the Knife mule and the Speed sneaker in a gray colorway.

Net-A-Porter x Balenciaga knife leather mules. Courtesy of company

For Mr Porter’s selection, the men’s offering will consist of 34 pieces with a focus on outerwear and sweaters. The ready-to-wear pieces can be seen with the new “BB Mode” logo.

Mr Porter will also launch an exclusive version of the Triple S sneaker in green, which is one of the brand’s most-sought after silhouettes due to its chunky design.

Two Speed Sock sneakers with the “BB” detailing will also launch exclusively.

Mr Porter x Balenciaga Speed Sock sneakers. Courtesy of company

In addition, the collections will debut alongside a joint social and digital campaign shot and styled by Balenciaga collaborators Johnny Dufort and Lotta Volkova. Inspired by fashions worn in everyday situations, the campaign was shot in the London-based headquarters of Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter and stars staff members from across both businesses.

Both sites will carry ready-to-wear, bags, jewelry and accessories in limited-edition colorways and prints across styles from Balenciaga’s spring ’18 runway show. The collections will be available online starting Jan. 22.