Aldo Taps Street Artists for Sneakers That Are Part Artwork, Part Street-Style Essential

Aldo has been all about the arts lately — so what better timing for the footwear brand to introduce its very first artist sneaker collaboration?

The limited-edition kicks were designed in partnership with five renowned street artists from around the world as part of Aldo’s Mx line, which celebrates the company’s commitment to creativity and equality.

Mx3 by Buff Monster CREDIT: Aldo Shoes

To create the vibrant and bold shoes, the brand teamed up with Buff Monster from New York, INSA from London, So Youn Lee from Seoul, South Korea, Dina Saadi from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Pony from Montreal — each sneaker representing the artist’s unique work.

Mx3 by INSA CREDIT: Aldo Shoes

Buff Monster’s kicks are heavily inspired by graffiti, while INSA’s shoes get an upgrade with animations. Additionally, Pony’s sneakers offer a fashionable take on pop culture, with Dina Saadi going full graphic with edgy multicolored shapes and So Youn Lee setting her cartoonlike prints on glow-in-the-dark material.

Mx3 by Pony CREDIT: Aldo Shoes

“Through the process of working with the five street artists, we discovered the final piece of art was not the full story — we unearthed the deep connection that they have within their local community and the important role their community played to get them where they are now,” said Kristen King, director of brand development. “We wanted to go back to their roots to shine a light on the promising talent we currently see emerging from these cities, giving them a platform to create and join our project.”

Mx3 by So Youn Lee CREDIT: Aldo Shoes

With a breathable mesh upper, cushioned heel and pyramid raised sole, the flexible-fit kicks not only provide performance features like shock absorption and traction but also elevate any street-style arsenal with their individualistic designs.

Mx3 by Dina Saadi CREDIT: Aldo Shoes

The full Mx3 Artist Series will be available in select Aldo stores and online starting Aug. 23, with early access granted in eight days.

