Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang’s Final Season Bows With Chunky Sneakers & Sporty Pieces

Alexander Wang in his studio ahead of his spring '17 show wearing his Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang collection.

Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang’s final collaboration will bow on Saturday. The Season 3 range centers on manufacturing errors like wrinkled clothes and creased materials, taking what many people might consider as mistakes by turning them into purposeful design choices.

The third drop of the collection goes live Saturday and will be available at select retailers and Adidas.com/AlexanderWang.

Wang originally created his first collection for the brand in 2016, focusing on streetwear. The second collection in 2017 angled more towards athletic wear. This third season takes elements from previous ones, amalgamating into a series of sporty pieces.

Clothing includes jackets, dresses, track suits and more. For footwear, Wang designed two different shoes.

The first is the Turnout Trainer, a chunky sneaker with varied design elements. The footwear features the classic three stripes as well as graphic patterns on the toe and laces, and blocks of contrasting colors.

The sneakers come in core black/bold orange and light brown/chalk white following the collection’s main color scheme of black, red and blue.

The second style is a textured slide in white with a black sole. The slides use a repeated zig-zag, 3-D design that sets them apart from most styles we’ve seen in the past.