North West’s Ruby Red Slip-on Shoes Celebrate Brother Saint’s Birthday in the Most Adorable Way

Kim Kardashian’s only son, Saint West, 2, and his cousin, Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son, Reign Disick, 3, are celebrating their birthdays together with a joint Tarzan-themed party on Saturday.

For the occasion, the KKW Beauty mogul’s eldest daughter, North West, showed off her fun sense of style, rocking a shimmery lime green sequined two-piece outfit complete with red slip-on shoes. The 5-year-old amped up her festive, belly-baring look with a pair of ultra-skinny, red-tinted sunglasses, which perfectly complemented her slides.

Kardashian took to Instagram today to share clips of the kids and their adorable ensembles. In one snippet, Reign Disick — who is dressed in a white Polo Ralph Lauren logo tee, navy pants and black Balenciaga sock sneakers — can be heard saying, “North, you look cool.” Meanwhile, Penelope Disick, 6, is seen wearing a sweet leopard-print frock featuring a Peter Pan collar paired with black cowboy boots and an assortment of jewelry including cross earrings and a choker reading her name.

Kim Kardashian also revealed via Instagram Stories that they had Yeezy Cactus merch shirts specially made for the boys’ birthday. “So the boys are obsessed with ‘Tarzan,'” the reality star said in another clip as she gives a glimpse inside her house, which has been transformed into a rainforest.

