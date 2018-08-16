Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Wears the Cutest Unicorn Booties in Heartwarming Photos With Her Cousin

Khloe Kardashian’s baby, True Thompson, is a model already at 4-months-old. Well, according to her mom she is. The reality star shared a new series of photos of her daughter looking sweet-as-can-be with her cousin Penelope Disick, her eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter.

“These are the moments I’ve been waiting for!!! 😍😍😍 how blessed am I?!?! P is an incredible photographer! And True is a very good baby model lol (she sort of had no choice),” the Good American designer captioned the adorable post featuring four pictures.

In two of the snaps, Kourtney’s mini-me is captured wearing a girly multicolor printed dress with ruffled sleeves while sitting on a fuzzy pink rug and holding a pink Polaroid camera as four-month-old True poses away. Two other shots show Disick’s polaroids of her baby cousin sprawled out on the carpet.

However, the real star of the post was True’s unicorn booties. You might remember that Penelope and North West shared a joint unicorn-themed birthday party back in June.

This comes just one day after the 34-year-old shared another heartwarming photo of her first-born, who she shares with NBA player Tristan Thompson, rocking a glittery gold ruffle trim onesie and a sparkling star-embellished headband. “You don’t know this yet but you’re my best friend for all eternity!” she captioned the post.

