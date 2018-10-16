Kanye West Gifts Dozens of Yeezys to Ugandan Children

One day after gifting the president of Uganda with crisp white Yeezys, Kanye West decided to kick the giving up a notch.

While visiting the Uganda Women’s Effort to Save Orphans Children’s Village in Masulita with Kim Kardashian and eldest daughter North West today, the rapper-turned-designer handed out dozens of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Triple White sneakers to kids.

Kanye West (wearing Yeezys) claps as children sing during his visit to the Uganda Women’s Effort to Save Orphans Children’s Village in Masulita. CREDIT: Shutterstock

West, who dressed in a neon yellow look complete with Yeezy 700 sneakers and a purple cap, took to his recently reactivated Twitter to post videos of Ugandan children dancing in the Triple Whites. He also showed off a plastic bag brimming with 350s.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian matched her husband in a casual neon outfit and unreleased Yeezy Boost 700 sneakers in mauve. North West, 5, donned a simple gray tank dress with a pint-sized version of the ultrapopular Yeezy Wave Runner 700 silhouette. She topped things off with a bold iridescent visor.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West both show off Yeezy sneakers in Uganda. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The day before, West met with Ugandan President Yoweri K. Museveni — who took to Twitter to thank Kanye for the Yeezys he presented him with — writing: “I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa.”

