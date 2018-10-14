Yara Shahidi Commands Attention at the #GirlHero Awards in Floral Boots With a Matching Yellow Blazer

Girl Up’s first annual #GirlHero Awards luncheon took place at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles today — with a number of famous faces stepping out to celebrate those advocating for gender equality.

One young star being honored at the event was Yara Shahidi, who stole the show on the red carpet in a statement floral-inspired ensemble.

The 18-year-old “Grown-ish” star stepped out in bright yellow satin blazer adorned with crystal flowers, a white button-up shirt tucked into multicolored plaid shorts and floral-stamped knee-high boots.

Yara Shahidi shows off floral suede knee-length boots at the #GirlHero Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shahidi, who is known for her education initiatives like Yara’s Club and Eighteenx18, chose a pair of beige suede pointy-toed boots featuring a block heel and flower designs.

A close-up look at Yara Shahidi wearing beige suede pointy-toed boots with a block heel and a floral pattern. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Olivia Munn and Ariel Winter were also among attendees at the event. The 20-year-old “Modern Family” starlet rocked a head-turning all-white look complete with a slinky body-hugging dress paired with white leather stud-trimmed slingbacks boasting a classic pointy-toed ankle-strap silhouette from Alexander Wang.

Ariel Winter wearing an all-white look at the #GirlHero Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Munn showed off a black velvet bustier style polka dot top teamed with black trousers velvet pants that covered her shoes. A high ponytail and an assortment of delicate jewelry completed her look.

Olivia Munn wearing a black dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

