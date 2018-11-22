How Bella Hadid, Kate Middleton & More Make Snowboots Look Good

It’s cold today. Very cold. In fact, the East Coast is seeing a record-breaking chill for Thanksgiving (in New York, temperatures have plummeted to 20 degrees). The best way to withstand the blistering winds? Slipping on a pair of heavy-duty snowboots. We turned to celebrities who are pros at making snowboots look stylish.

Bella Hadid, for one, went with a black and white color palette, styling her black lace-up snowboots with a cropped knit, long wool coat and monochrome leggings.

Bella Hadid arrives to Gigi Hadid’s apartment during a New York snowstorm.When Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Stockholm in January, they played a game of hockey. For the occasion, Kate Middleton styled her black Sorel boots with a Eugenia Kim pom beanie and a Burberry shearling trench coat over a burgundy sweater by Swedish brand Fjallraven.

Prince William and pregnant Kate Middleton play ice hockey in Stockholm. CREDIT: Splash News

And while the Kardashians are known for their stiletto- and Yeezy-wearing ways, when it comes to cold weather, they’re all about sensible snowboots. Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian both reached for Sorel snowboots and styled them with heavy parkas for a day on the slopes.

Khloe Kardashian wearing Sorel boots and Kris Jenner wearing black snow boots.Click through to view more celebrities in their snowboots.

