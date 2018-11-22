Sign up for our newsletter today!

How Bella Hadid, Kate Middleton & More Make Snowboots Look Good

By Claudia Miller
It’s cold today. Very cold. In fact, the East Coast is seeing a record-breaking chill for Thanksgiving (in New York, temperatures have plummeted to 20 degrees). The best way to withstand the blistering winds? Slipping on a pair of heavy-duty snowboots. We turned to celebrities who are pros at making snowboots look stylish.

Bella Hadid, for one, went with a black and white color palette, styling her black lace-up snowboots with a cropped knit, long wool coat and monochrome leggings.

bella hadid, snow boots

Bella Hadid arrives to Gigi Hadid’s apartment during a New York snowstorm.When Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Stockholm in January, they played a game of hockey. For the occasion, Kate Middleton styled her black Sorel boots with a Eugenia Kim pom beanie and a Burberry shearling trench coat over a burgundy sweater by Swedish brand Fjallraven.

Kate Middleton Hockey Sorel Snow Boots
Prince William and pregnant Kate Middleton play ice hockey in Stockholm.
CREDIT: Splash News

And while the Kardashians are known for their stiletto- and Yeezy-wearing ways, when it comes to cold weather, they’re all about sensible snowboots. Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian both reached for Sorel snowboots and styled them with heavy parkas for a day on the slopes. Khloe Kardashian Kris Jenner Ski Trip Boots

Khloe Kardashian wearing Sorel boots and Kris Jenner wearing black snow boots.Click through to view more celebrities in their snowboots

