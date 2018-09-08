Winnie Harlow Will Walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Winnie Harlow has walked loads of runways for high-fashion brands, but the 24-year-old has always dreamed of getting to walk for Victoria’s Secret.

And now, she will finally get the chance, having been cast for the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“I can’t believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA’S SECRET,” Harlow wrote in an Instagram post sharing the big news. “Thank you mommy for praying with me everyday for the past 3 days. And thank you so much to my fans who have been pushing me forward to this point in my career. I’m so blessed thank you Lord!! IM WALKING THE VICTORIA’S SECRET SHOW!”

Harlow first broke into the spotlight when she appeared on the 21st cycle of “America’s Next Top Model,” which both heightened her profile in the modeling world and thrust her into an advocacy position for the skin condition she has, vitiligo.

Since, she has been appointed as a global ambassador of Tommy Hilfiger alongside Hailey Baldwin and even made an appearance in Beyonce’s beloved “Lemonade” music video.

While Harlow will be walking the VSFW for her first time this year, the show will also see the departure of at least two familiar faces. Alessandra Ambrosio is hanging up her wings after more than a decade, and Lily Aldridge is expecting her second child.

