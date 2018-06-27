‘Hunger Games’ Star Primrose Everdeen Is All Grown Up With a Pantless Look and 5-Inch Heels at Wolk Morais’ Fashion Show

Willow Shields in 2012 (L) and at the 2018 Wolk Morais show.

Willow Shields, AKA Primrose Everdeen from “The Hunger Games” trilogy, now 18 years old, proved she is not just Katniss’s little sister anymore. In 2012 she was on 12 years old when she catapulted to fame opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the hit first film.

The actress stepped out on Tuesday for the Wolk Morais Collection 7 fashion show in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing nothing but a blazer dress from Wolk Morais and a pair of towering luxury heels. The orange dress popped against the metallic accessories and highlighted Sheilds’ long legs.

Willow Shields wearing Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Willow Shields and Liam Hemsworth in 2012's "The Hunger Games." CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The gold peep-toe Betty platforms from Giuseppe Zanotti retail for $795. The almost 5-inch heel was paired with a complementing white suede and gold studded box clutch from the brand.

A close-up of Willow Shields' gold Giuseppe Zanotti heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The show was held at the Jeremy Hotel, where she sat on the front row, showing off her toned legs while watching the models pass by in the brand’s ready-to-wear styles for men and women featuring footwear provided by Pour La Victoire. The event helped bring awareness to Teen Cancer America, followed by a toast at Wolk Morais’ shop-in-shop at Fred Segal.

She shared her look to her hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram with the caption, “Power suit moment.”

Power suit moment 💥✨ A post shared by Willow Shields (@willowshields) on Jun 26, 2018 at 11:21pm PDT

There was also a mini “The Hunger Games” reunion as Shields was caught posting on social media and taking selfies with Isabelle Fuhrman, the actress who played Clove in the first film.

