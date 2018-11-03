What the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Looked Like 10 Years Ago

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been an annual event since 1995 — and 2008’s was a site to behold.

Held at Miami’s Fontainbleau Hotel, the show was hosted by Heidi Klum, with Usher appearing as a musical guest.

Klum hit the runway in several different looks, but the most show-stopping of all was her outfit in the finale. The “Project Runway” host stepped out in a crystal-encrusted red bra and underwear set, which she paired with red sandals. The look was completed by dramatic pink wings, which featured massive sequins.

Heidi Klum at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2008. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Another memorable look came courtesy of Adriana Lima, who will return to the VSFS stage this year. In 2008, Lima got to wear the coveted fantasy bra, which was dripping with diamonds. The gem-covered bra was paired with lacy black underwear, long gloves and dramatic angel wings.

Adriana Lima in the fantasy bra at the 2008 VSFS. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Marissa Miller stepped out on the runway in several looks, including a feather-trimmed black bodysuit and a black and silver corset. The Sports Illustrated model wore silver boots with the corset for a sultry look.

Marissa Miller in the Victoria’s Secret show. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrosio — who walked 17 Victoria’s Secret shows — donned a few looks. One stylish outfit worn on the runway? A black lacy set with sparkly detailing, which she paired with a sheer robe that billowed around her on the carpet. She wore strappy black sandals to finish off her sultry ensemble.

Alessandra Ambrosio poses on the runway. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Other models featured in the show include Miranda Kerr, Selita Ebanks and Candice Swanepoel.

