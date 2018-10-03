Meghan Markle Goes High-Low With Stuart Weitzman Heels, & Other Stories Top and Armani Coat

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, otherwise known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visited their royal namesake of Sussex, England, on Wednesday for the visit time together.

For the special outing, where the couple was greeted by legions of fans, including a group of schoolchildren who gave them a guide to the county, Markle wore a cream-colored cashmere coat from Giorgio Armani over a $99 dark green silk shirt courtesy of & Other Stories, which she wore tucked into a matching green leather Hugo Boss pencil skirt.

The former “Suits” actress complemented her look with a green Gabriela Hearst Nina bag featuring a sculptural folded silhouette, which retails for nearly $2,000, and pulled things together with sleek beige suede Stuart Weitzman Legend pumps. The style, which she also sported at last year’s Invictus Games, comes with a classic pointed toe and an over-3-inch stiletto heel.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked dapper in a crisp gray suit and brown shoes with navy laces for the occasion.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out in Sussex, their royal namesake, for the first time together on Oct 3. CREDIT: Shutterstock

See some of Meghan Markle’s most stylish shoe moments.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Hosts Palace Party in Classic Pumps Made to Flaunt Toe Cleavage