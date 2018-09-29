Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Weeknd Just Made a Rare Appearance With Bella Hadid Rocking Balenciaga’s New Track Sneakers

By Allie Fasanella
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid leaving her apartment Friday night.
CREDIT: Splash

In a rare public appearance together last night, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) stepped out hand-in-hand in New York City. And while the supermodel, who is finally getting some time off after a month packed full of fashion shows, showed off a cool ab-baring look, we couldn’t pull our eyes away from the “Starboy” hitmaker’s newly-released and highly buzzed-about Balenciaga dad sneakers.

The high-tech fashion sneaker, which dropped in the U.S. on Sept. 24, was designed by artistic director Demna Gvasalia and debuted on the runway at the luxury house’s fall ’18 presentation in March.

Bella Hadid holding hands with The Weeknd in NYC.
CREDIT: Splash

The pop star chose the style’s all-black colorway to go with his monochromatic black look, which included a drawstring hoodie and black jeans. The $895 Track shoe, which is encased in a multilayer lacing cage, also comes in yellow, blue and green and white and orange.

the weeknd, Balenciaga's Track trainer, bella hadid, street style, both paris gao boot
The Weeknd rocking Balenciaga’s new Track trainer from the fall ’18 collection.
CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Nike ambassador opted for a pair of chunky black rubber Gao boots from Both Paris’ fall ’18 collection. Hadid also donned an ultra-cropped black sweater and matching cardigan with distressed jeans and a camo-print Dior saddle bag. She further accessorized with Jenny Bird’s Icon oversized hoop earrings.

Balenciaga’s Track trainer on the runway.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

