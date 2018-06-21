Rihanna, Kanye and More Big Stars Sit Front Row for Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Menswear Runway Debut

Virgil Abloh made his debut as artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear at Paris Men’s Fashion Week today, and a slew of celebrities came out for the occasion. Musicians-fashion designers like Rihanna and Kanye West were on the front row to take in the Off-White founder’s spring ’19 collection for the luxury French fashion house.

The Fenty Puma creative head made waves in a striking all-white ensemble consisting of a loose-fitting jumpsuit with pointy white pumps poking out from underneath. Rihanna added a monogrammed Louis Vuitton waist bag, mirrored white-framed sunglasses and an assortment of gold jewelry to jazz up her look.

Rihanna wearing an all-white look. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Bella Hadid also took on the monochromatic trend, dressing in head-to-toe red with orange accents. The supermodel donned a bulky fire engine red sweatshirt paired with matching shorts and simple suede heels. Oversized hoops along with orange-tinted frames and a coordinating waist bag that fastened around her thigh completed her vibrant look.

Bella Hadid dressed in head-to-toe red. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner — who are parents to baby Stormi Webster — were also on hand, sitting next to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Scott donned unreleased purple Jordan 4 sneakers with a white chain-embellished look while the lip-kit mogul sported a neon yellow jumpsuit with clear sandals.

The “Life of Pablo” rapper rocked all Yeezy garb, including a Calabasas cap, gray sweatpants paired with a graphic long-sleeve tee and chunky white untied dad shoes. As for Kardashian, a bright blue coatdress worn over black bicycle shorts, black Yeezy sandals and oversized sunglasses served as her look for the special event.

(L-R) Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sitting in the front row. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, supermodel veteran Naomi Campbell, A$AP Rocky, Rita Ora and others were also in attendance.

See more from the front row at Louis Vuitton’s spring ’19 menswear show.