The Best Real Fashion at the Victoria’s Secret Show Happened Off the Runway

Bella Hadid arriving to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Thursday in New York.

Both the Victoria’s Secret fashion show runway and its buzzy backstage area are well documented each year when the event is taped, but there’s another sort of runway that has been gaining attention: the models’ arrivals.

The lingerie brand’s runway might be notoriously full of out-there, scantily-clad looks, but anyone looking for a concise round-up of the season’s best, most wearable real-life trends need only to look at the sidewalks outside the show. Many of Victoria’s Secret’s biggest models — like Kendall Jenner and Bella and Gigi Hadid — also happen to also be bona-fide street-style stars, and they wear the looks with an ease that can’t easily be replicated while wearing lingerie.

Gigi Hadid arriving to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taping in New York. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid arrived to the show this afternoon (bodyguards in tow) wearing a camel coat with fringe under the arms, angular sunglasses, a chic croc-stamped bag, stone wash jeans and a pair of on-trend Western-style boots in a white python print.

Bella Hadid arriving at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in a signature crop-top-and-sunnies combo. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Sis Bella, meanwhile, arrived in a Fiorucci crop top (showing off a super-toned midriff), track pants and Matrix-esque sunnies — a well-worn combo for the model.

Kendall Jenner arriving to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taping in New York. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner’s arrival look mirrored her friend and fellow model Gigi’s off-duty look, with stone-washed denim, heeled ankle boots with a Western-like square metal toe cap, a tan leather jacket and another pair of 90’s-style shades.

Model Grace Elizabeth outside the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taping. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Model Mayowa Nicholas at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show taping in New York. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

There were also on-trend combat and hiking boots, worn by newcomer models Mayowa Nicholas and Grace Elizabeth. The former paired stacked heel lace-up boots with a denim boilersuit, while the latter wore a checked trench coat and white denim. And model Josie Marie Canseco also opted for stone-washed denim (with zero distressing) along with a cropped sweater and black high-heeled booties.