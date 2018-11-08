See Everything Going Down Backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

It’s almost time for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and lucky models that have been cast this year are getting dolled up backstage at the show’s NYC venue.

Angels have changed into short black satin robes featuring a shooting-star design and “Victoria’s Secret NYC 2018” emblazoned across the back and front. Models were also given matching black flip-flops to slip into while getting their hair and makeup done for the show. Kendall Jenner — who returns to the VS runway tonight after skipping last year — was also captured toting a black leather bag.

Kendall Jenner toting a black purse backstage at the VS Fashion Show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk — who’s been an angel since 2015 — posed with the $1 million Dream Angels Fantasy Bra featuring 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds, which she will wear on the catwalk.

Elsa Hosk posing for photos with this year’s fantasy bra, which she will hit the catwalk in tonight. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Winnie Harlow will walk for the VSFS for the first time this year. The 24-year-old former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant was seen excitedly posing for photos backstage in her blinged-out robe and flip-flops.

Winnie Harlow strikes a pose backstage in her matching robe and flip-flops. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be broadcast on ABC at 10 p.m. ET on Dec. 2. Fans hoping to stream the show can visit ABC.com or the Hulu app.

Stella Maxwell getting her hair done backstage before the show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Scroll through the gallery for a look at more VS angels like Bella and Gigi Hadid getting ready backstage.

