Everything We Know About the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is unlike any other runway event. Each year, millions of viewers across the world tune in to watch the top supermodels strutting their stuff in extravagant undergarments, angel wings and fabulously embellished heels.

Back in the Big Apple

First off, the brand announced via Instagram that the show will return to New York City for 2018, after taking place abroad two years in a row. Last year, Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry, who was originally supposed to perform, were both reportedly denied visas to travel to Shangai, China. The year prior, it was held in Paris.

Models celebrate during the finale of the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

You can expect to see some veteran models return to the runway as well as some new faces. Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, Leomie Anderson, Cindy Bruna, Georgia Fowler, Ming Xi, Grace Elizabeth, Devon Windsor, and more will all walk this year.

Tommy Hilfiger ambassador Winnie Harlow will also make her VS debut while Behati Prinsloo will make her catwalk comeback after skipping the past two years to welcome her two children with Adam Levine.

Bella Hadid and Zuri Tibby on the catwalk during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hanging Up Her Wings

However, longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio will not be walking this year. Following 17 years of modeling in the show, she confirmed her retirement in an Instagram post last year.

It’s still unclear whether Bella and Gigi Hadid, as well as Kendall Jenner, have been cast in this year’s show. Jenner made her debut in 2016 but didn’t walk last year due to her partnership with competing lingerie brand La Perla.

Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge on the catwalk at the Victoria’s Secret Show in 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Victoria’s Secret has yet to announce an official air date, but it will be pre-recorded in early November ahead of its broadcast on CBS.

Check out photos from the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

