The Sexiest Looks From the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Viewing Party

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show viewing party at Spring Studios in New York City yesterday saw plenty of ultra-sexy looks from the world’s top supermodels. Angels hit the hot pink carpet in head-turning ensembles that ranged from pantsuits to slinky minidresses. Scroll through for some of the night’s most fashionable moments.

Elsa Hosk, for one, stood out in a silver metallic dress, which she wore with a fluffy white coat and shiny pink sandals featuring a bow-embellished toe strap with crystal detailing.

Elsa Hosk wearing a slinky silver dress with pink bow-embellished sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As for Lameka Fox, the model donned a bold studded leather bra underneath a chic black suit. She paired the ab-baring two-piece with Giuseppe Zanotti’s cult-favorite Harmony three-strap sandals in a black patent leather finish.

Lameka Fox wearing black Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals with a black suit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Stella Maxwell made a statement in a white-hot tuxedo paired with shimmery pointy-toed silver iridescent pumps and layered cross necklaces.

Stella Maxwell wearing a white suit with silvery iridescent pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Lais Ribeiro showed off a sexy black minidress featuring a wrap silhouette and a plunging neckline, which she styled with classic strappy black sandals.

Lais Ribeiro wearing a slinky black dress with strappy sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more photos from the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show viewing party, check out the gallery.

Want more?

First Look at 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Shoes by Brian Atwood