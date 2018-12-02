Victoria Justice Fashions Leggy Look With Slinky, See-Through Dress and Sparkly Sandals

Victoria Justice went for a leggy look as she stepped out at the amfAR Dance 2 Cure party in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The former Nickelodeon star wore a little black dress that was mostly see-through, with only a black bra top and underwear set keeping her covered up underneath. The dress was covered in rhinestones and was cinched in at the waist with a velvety band.

Victoria Justice CREDIT: Shutterstock

To complete her leg-baring look, the 25-year-old actress selected sparkly sandals from Ego Shoes. The sandals had a strap at the ankle, with a stiletto heel. The high-heeled shoes created the illusion of longer legs, providing the perfect counterpart to Justice’s barely-there dress.

A closer look at Victoria Justice’s Ego sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The singer wore her dark hair down, tucking it behind one ear to reveal a series of shiny earrings. She kept her beauty look simple, opting for long lashes and a swipe of rose-colored lipstick.

Victoria Justice CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Justice spent the evening at amfAR’s event, she also took to Instagram on Saturday to share a shot of herself wearing another sultry look.

In the image, the “Victorious” alum sports a sequin-covered minidress underneath an oversized, shiny jacket. Justice went with an edgy shoe look for the shoot, opting for combat boots with a chunky heel. The image racked up more than 300,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform.

