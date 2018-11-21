Victoria Beckham Breaks Out of Her Shell With Her Most Daring, Colorful Outfit Yet

It seems Victoria Beckham is sticking to her resolution to inject more color into her wardrobe.

The British designer, who is famous for dressing in all-black, stepped out in London this morning in a bold, head-to-toe red outfit. The 44-year-old’s fiery look — which featured a ribbed turtleneck sweater, silky maxi skirt and knee-high leather boots, all from her own spring ’19 collection — was a welcome contrast to the cloudy gray skies overhead. Beckham showed off her ensemble on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps with her more than 23 million followers.

Beckham spent the morning treating clients to a festive meal at Harry’s Bar before heading to her Dover Street store, where she received a surprise visit from her 19-year-old son, Brooklyn, and his new puppy, a black English Cocker Spaniel named Fig.

Beckham opened up about her newfound approach to fashion in an interview with London newspaper The Telegraph last year, sharing her motivation to fill her closet with more color and prints. “I used to wear a lot of black, so I would never understand why certain people used to say, ‘You need to wear color.’ I just thought black was great, but now I really enjoy wearing color,” she said. “When I see pictures of myself in color, it feels fresh and more youthful. I’m in a great position because I can see pictures of myself and learn from what I see.”

Since then, Beckham’s Instagram feed has featured a parade of out-of-character looks for the designer, from leopard-print dresses to powder-blue pants. And it seems her wardrobe overhaul has the seal of approval from her famous footballer husband, David Beckham. “[One day], I was wearing blue trousers and a simple red jumper. David never really comments on pictures of me, but he said, ‘Those pictures look really great. It’s great to see you in color.’”

